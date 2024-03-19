Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 348,665 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.59% of Lamb Weston worth $1,552,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of LW opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
