Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 48,802 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,676,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.13% of TransUnion worth $1,269,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 62.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,300.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $2,173,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRU opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

