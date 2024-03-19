Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.88% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,298,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $1,000.68 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $730.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

