Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

