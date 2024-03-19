Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

