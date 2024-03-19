Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 1.5 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vistra has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vistra by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after purchasing an additional 363,897 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.