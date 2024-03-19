VS MEDIA Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:VSME) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 26th

VS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 26th. VS MEDIA had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
VS MEDIA Trading Down 1.9 %
VSME stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. VS MEDIA has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VS MEDIA
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VS MEDIA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of VS MEDIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About VS MEDIA
VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VS MEDIA
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.