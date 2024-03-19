Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,870,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 608,430 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

