Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Sarah Sergeant Sells 44,153 Shares

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £18,985.79 ($24,170.32).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.1 %

WJG stock opened at GBX 42.35 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watkin Jones Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.