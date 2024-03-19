Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.15% of Watsco worth $1,212,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $410.38 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.74 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.19.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

