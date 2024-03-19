WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.5% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

