Wellington Management Group LLP Has $59.23 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,319 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.41% of Bank OZK worth $59,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.