Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 134,735 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Xylem worth $81,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.