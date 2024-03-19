Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Zoetis stock opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

