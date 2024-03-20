10,700 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.12.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

