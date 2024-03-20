1,085 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

