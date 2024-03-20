12,942 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.