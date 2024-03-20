1,813 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,737,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $210.37 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $167.39 and a one year high of $232.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

