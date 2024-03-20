20,211 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.