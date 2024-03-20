2,798 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,946 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 175,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,049,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBR opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

