5,687 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,437 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

