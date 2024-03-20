660 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

