ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Truist Financial upped their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

