Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $378.01 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $250.01 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.67. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

