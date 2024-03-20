Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Accenture Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $378.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.67. Accenture has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 649,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

