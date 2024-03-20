Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

