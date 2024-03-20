Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

