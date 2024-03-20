Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

ALLY stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

