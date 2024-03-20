Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,132 shares of company stock worth $4,993,300. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

