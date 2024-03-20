Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.