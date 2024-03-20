América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.