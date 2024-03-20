Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

