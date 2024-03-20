Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

