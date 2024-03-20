Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $249.82 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $253.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

