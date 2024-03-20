Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

