Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

NYSE:EXR opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

