ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $342.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.