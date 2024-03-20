Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 9,913 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

