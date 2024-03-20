Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s Largest Position

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
