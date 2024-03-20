Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.