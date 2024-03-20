Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 336,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,824,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

