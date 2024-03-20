Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.0% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $493,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

