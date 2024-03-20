Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 13.0% of General Partner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.