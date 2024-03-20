Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.