Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 160,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

