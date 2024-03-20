Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

