Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian stock opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,918 shares of company stock worth $63,360,742. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

