Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after buying an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,517,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

