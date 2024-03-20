B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian by 737.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,965,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,965,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,918 shares of company stock valued at $63,360,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.