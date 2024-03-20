Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $421.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $269.52 and a 1-year high of $427.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

